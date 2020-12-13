Global  
 

Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt birthday wish for Rajinikanth

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday dug out a priceless photograph of him with one of India's superstars Rajinikanth and penned the sweet birthday wish to mark the 70th birthday of the actor.

The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture with the 'Thalaiva' actor. In the snap, the The 'Kesari' star noted,...
