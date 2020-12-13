Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt birthday wish for Rajinikanth Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday dug out a priceless photograph of him with one of India's superstars Rajinikanth and penned the sweet birthday wish to mark the 70th birthday of the actor.



The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture with the 'Thalaiva' actor. In the snap, the The 'Kesari' star noted,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Akshay Kumar shares his proud son in law moment



Actor Akshay Kumar is a proud son in law as noted filmmaker Christopher Nolan penned a heartfelt note to Dimple Kapadia on the eve of Tenet's release in India. #AkshayKumar #Tenet #DimpleKapadia Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago

