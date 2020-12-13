Matt James Didn't Know What a Rose Ceremony Was Before Starring on 'The Bachelor'
Chris Harrison is dishing on Matt James‘ upcoming season of The Bachelor! During a new interview, the Bachelor host revealed that Matt didn’t know much about the show before being cast as the new lead, and also had to get used to being in front of the camera. “It was really funny,” Chris shared with [...]
