Kodak Black Wants Lil Wayne Prison-Free + Apologizes To Reginae Carter

SOHH Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Kodak Black Wants Lil Wayne Prison-Free + Apologizes To Reginae CarterFlorida rapper Kodak Black is pulling for Lil Wayne. The jailed hip-hop star has shared his two cents on the legal drama currently surrounded Weezy F. Baby connected to a felony gun possession case. Kodak Black Wants Lil Wayne To Avoid Prison Despite his own current situation behind bars, KB made sure to hit up […]
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charge

Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charge 00:17

 Rapper Lil Wayne, legal name Dwayne Carter, has pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded handgun while traveling to south Florida on a private plane last year.

