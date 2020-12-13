Dharmesh Yelande: Was 19 when I quit college; started working as a peon and taught dance to kids Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Dharmesh Yelande has not only made a name for himself in the field of dancing and choreography, but we have also seen him act in films like ABCD, ABCD 2, and Street Dancer 3D. His journey has been anything but easy.



In a tell-all interaction with Humans of Bombay, Dharmesh had a lot to reveal about his childhood, how he quit... 👓 View full article

