Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle: His heart issue has come as a shock

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Popular choreographer and director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on December 11 and was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. The news came as a big shock to his friends, fans and family, who have been anxious about his recovery.

"On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Remo is stable, says 'Race 3' producer

 Remo D'souza is progressing well at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital but the last few hours have obviously been full of extreme anxiety for his family. "Remo's heart...
IndiaTimes