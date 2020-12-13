Timothee Chalamet Reflects on Christmas in NYC in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch!

Global  
 

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Timothee Chalamet is making his Saturday Night Live debut! The 24-year-old Dune and Little Women actor hosted the sketch show on Saturday (December 12). During his opening monologue, Timothee took to the piano to play a song while reflecting on celebrating Christmastime in New York City while he was growing up. “There’s nothing like Christmas [...]
