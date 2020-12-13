Global  
 

Sia Slams Shia LaBeouf as 'Pathological Liar,' Claims He 'Conned' Her Into 'Adulterous Relationship'

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Sia is speaking out against Shia LaBeouf. The 44-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday night (December 12) to slam the 34-year-old actor after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia and accused him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. If you didn’t know, Shia starred alongside Maddie Zielger in [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault 01:22

 FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault. FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. . Twigs alleges that LaBeouf subjected her to sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and “relentless abuse” throughout their relationship. According to...

