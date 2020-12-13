WATCH: SNL’s Weekend Update Goes Off The Rails As Kate McKinnon Cracks Up While Trying to Give Colin Jost the Vaccine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson: 'SNL' makeout to marriage



Scarlett Johansson has been a starring in movies since she was a teenager, while Colin Jost has largely made a name for himself in the writers' room. So how did this A-list actress get with the host of.. Credit: Page Six Duration: 09:18 Published on November 19, 2020