WATCH: SNL’s Weekend Update Goes Off The Rails As Kate McKinnon Cracks Up While Trying to Give Colin Jost the Vaccine
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment went off the rails when Kate McKinnon broke character while trying to give Colin Jost the coronavirus vaccine.
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment went off the rails when Kate McKinnon broke character while trying to give Colin Jost the coronavirus vaccine.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources