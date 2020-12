WATCH: SNL Cold Open Riffs on Dr. Fauci’s Cult Status, ‘Stop Throwing Bras!’ Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Saturday Night Live’s cold open played up Dr. Anthony Fauci’s status as a sex symbol in a sketch that focused on the FDA approving Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like