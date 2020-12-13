Global  
 

All you need to know about Arya Banerjee

IndiaTimes Sunday, 13 December 2020
Bollywood actress Arya Banerjee passed away at her residence in Kolkata on Friday. Her maid had informed the police as Banerjee was not reachable on her phone for a long time. Arya Banerjee was 35 years old and here’s all your need to know about the Bollywood actress.
