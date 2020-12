Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Charley Pride, the country music legend who amassed more than 50 top-10 hits between 1967 and 1987, and won several Grammy Awards, has died. He was 86. According to Fox News, the cause was complications from COVID-19, his publicist said in a statement.



Pride who is considered country music's first Black superstar -- his...