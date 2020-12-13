Alex Jones Says at Pro-Trump March Joe Biden Will Be Removed From Office ‘One Way Or Another!’
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () Right-wing conspiracy theorist *Alex Jones* on Saturday, during the pro-Trump "Jericho March" in Washinton D.C., stated that President-elect *Joe Biden* "will be removed one way or another" from office to a fiery crowd of Trump supporters.
