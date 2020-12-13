Global  
 

Here's Where Donald & Melania Trump Are Reportedly Moving After White House Exit

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
It looks like President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are heading to Florida. The First Lady was spotted touring Pine Crest school, a private school located in Fort Lauderdale, about forty minutes outside of Mar-a-Lago, Page Six reported Sunday (December 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump Tuition at the [...]
