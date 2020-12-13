Here's Where Donald & Melania Trump Are Reportedly Moving After White House Exit
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () It looks like President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are heading to Florida. The First Lady was spotted touring Pine Crest school, a private school located in Fort Lauderdale, about forty minutes outside of Mar-a-Lago, Page Six reported Sunday (December 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump Tuition at the [...]
Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at..
First Lady Melania Trump may have, according to various reports, solidified her footing within her marriage to President Donald Trump over his years in the White... OK! Magazine Also reported by •Zee News