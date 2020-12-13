Global  
 

Former Cuomo Aide Lindsey Boylan Alleges Governor Sexually Harassed Her For Years

Mediaite Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Former Cuomo Aide Lindsey Boylan Alleges Governor Sexually Harassed Her For Years*Lindsey Boylan*, a former aide to New York Governor *Andrew Cuomo* who ran for Congress in 2020 and is currently running for Manhattan borough president, alleged on Sunday morning that Cuomo sexually harassed during her tenure on the job.
