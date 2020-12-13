Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy is officially a Grammy nominee at age 8

FOXNews.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Like mother like daughter — Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is officially a Grammy nominee.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Beyonce's daughter earns Grammy nomination at just eight years old

Beyonce's daughter earns Grammy nomination at just eight years old 01:08

 Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy has been nominated for a Grammy Award, after she was added to the credits of her mother’s Best Music Video nod.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Blue Ivy Carter has narrated her first audiobook [Video]

Blue Ivy Carter has narrated her first audiobook

Blue Ivy Carter - the eight-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z - has narrated the ‘Hair Love’ audiobook, based on a short film by Matthew A. Cherry.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:16Published
Blue Ivy Carter narrates her first audiobook [Video]

Blue Ivy Carter narrates her first audiobook

Blue Ivy Carter - the eight-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z - has narrated the ‘Hair Love’ audiobook, based on a short film by Matthew A. Cherry.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:16Published
Beyonce's kids inspired her to become civil rights champion [Video]

Beyonce's kids inspired her to become civil rights champion

Beyonce has credited the birth of her children and a family trip to South Africa with giving her a passion for elevating Black youth.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Beyoncé's 8-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Is Officially a Grammy Nominee

 One more thing to add to Blue Ivy's stacked résumé. The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is following in her parents' footsteps in a major way: She just scored...
E! Online

Blue Ivy Carter Earns First Grammy Nomination, Weeks After Noms Were Announced

 Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s daughter was just added to the Grammy nominations, weeks after they were initially announced. Find out why! – TMZ Dove Cameron has split...
Just Jared

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

 Weeks after announcing the prestigious awards' 2021 nominees, Recording Academy adds Blue Ivy Carter in the coveted list alongside Nigerian singer Wizkid who is...
AceShowbiz