Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy is officially a Grammy nominee at age 8
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Like mother like daughter — Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is officially a Grammy nominee.
Blue Ivy Carter has narrated her first audiobook
Blue Ivy Carter - the eight-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z - has narrated the ‘Hair Love’ audiobook, based on a short film by Matthew A. Cherry.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:16Published
