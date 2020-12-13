Global  
 

Pete Davidson Gets a Kiss From a Furry Fan After 'SNL'!

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Pete Davidson has a furry fan! The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian posed for pictures after the show’s latest taping on Saturday (December 13) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson At one point, Pete bent down to get a sweet greeting from a cute dog, which gave him [...]
