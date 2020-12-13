Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Arrive at Alex's New UFC Gym in Miami
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are checking things out. The power couple was spotted heading out to see Alex’s new UFC gym on Sunday (December 13) ahead of a workout in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alex Rodriguez “I am excited to bring UFC GYM to Midtown Miami and provide the [...]
