Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Arrive at Alex's New UFC Gym in Miami

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are checking things out. The power couple was spotted heading out to see Alex’s new UFC gym on Sunday (December 13) ahead of a workout in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alex Rodriguez “I am excited to bring UFC GYM to Midtown Miami and provide the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Jennifer Lopez pays sweet tribute to her fiancé and family as she's honoured with Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez pays sweet tribute to her fiancé and family as she's honoured with Icon Award 00:53

 Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, their "beautiful" family, her mother and her ex-husband Marc Anthony as she was honoured with the Icon Award at the Billboard Women in Music Event.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans Think That Jennifer Lopez Is Going to Elope [Video]

Fans Think That Jennifer Lopez Is Going to Elope

She has thoughts about that, of course.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:53Published
Jennifer Lopez shut down wedding plans twice in 2020 [Video]

Jennifer Lopez shut down wedding plans twice in 2020

Jennifer Lopez has called off her wedding to fiance Alex Rodriguez twice in the last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postponed their wedding twice [Video]

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postponed their wedding twice

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have postponed their wedding twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published