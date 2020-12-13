Allison Mack Files For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne Amid NXIVM Sentencing
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () Allison Mack is splitting up with her wife, Nicki Clyne, according to reports. The former Smallville actress and NXIVM member has filed for divorce from Nicki, best known as Cally Henderson Tyrol on Battlestar Galactica. Allison and Nicki married in 2017, which reportedly was ordered by NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, according to People. Now [...]
Disgraced Allison Mack was arrested in April of 2018 on charges of sex trafficking among others in relation to her position in NXIVM.
The Daily Mail reports that Mack has filed for divorce from her husband Nicki Clyne.
Clyne is also an integral part of the sex cult presenting itself as a self-help...