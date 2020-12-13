Global  
 

Allison Mack Files For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne Amid NXIVM Sentencing

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020
Allison Mack is splitting up with her wife, Nicki Clyne, according to reports. The former Smallville actress and NXIVM member has filed for divorce from Nicki, best known as Cally Henderson Tyrol on Battlestar Galactica. Allison and Nicki married in 2017, which reportedly was ordered by NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, according to People. Now [...]
