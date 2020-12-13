Allison Mack Files For Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne Amid NXIVM Sentencing

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 23 hours ago Allison Mack Files For Divorce 00:37 Disgraced Allison Mack was arrested in April of 2018 on charges of sex trafficking among others in relation to her position in NXIVM. The Daily Mail reports that Mack has filed for divorce from her husband Nicki Clyne. Clyne is also an integral part of the sex cult presenting itself as a self-help...