You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans feel inspired to mend previously broken relationships during the holidays



Half of Americans have broken the silence and reached out to a family member or friend they've previously lost touch with during the pandemic, according to new research. The desire to mend fences and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago Jersey City Residents Commemorate 1-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Shooting, Light Menorah For Chanukah



Thursday marks one year since the deadly mass shooting in Jersey City that investigators say was motivated by hate and anti-Semitism. Residents came together to commemorate the tragic anniversary and.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 3 days ago Det. Joseph Seals Honored 1 Year After Deadly Jersey City Shooting



Thursday marks one year since a deadly mass shooting in Jersey City. Three civilians were killed in a store, and a police officer was shot dead in a nearby cemetery. Today, they're being remembered;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:59 Published 3 days ago