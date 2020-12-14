Global  
 

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Denies Ex-Adviser's Allegations of Sexual Harassment for 'Years'

AceShowbiz Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Claiming that she's not the only woman who has become victim of the governor's behavior, Lindsey Boylan says that there were many people who 'saw it' and can corroborate her claims.
 A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment.

Former Aide Accuses Gov. Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

 Lindsey Boylan said in part, "Yes, [Cuomo] sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled...
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

 A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets Sunday,...
'Simply no truth to these claims': Gov. Cuomo's office denies former aide's sexual harassment allegation

 The aide has not yet provided any validating evidence for the allegations or specified details on the harassment. Cuomo's office has denied the claim.
