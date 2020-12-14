NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Denies Ex-Adviser's Allegations of Sexual Harassment for 'Years'
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Claiming that she's not the only woman who has become victim of the governor's behavior, Lindsey Boylan says that there were many people who 'saw it' and can corroborate her claims.
