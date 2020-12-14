Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Makes Cute Virtual Appearance During CNN Heroes 2020 - Watch!

Global  
 

Just Jared Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Anderson Cooper‘s son is too cute for words! On Sunday night (December 13), the 53-year-old news anchor hosted the 2020 CNN Heroes with longtime friend Kelly Ripa. During the broadcast, Anderson‘s 7-month-old son Wyatt made a cute virtual appearance! “There’s Wyatt!” Kelly said, while a clip of Anderson‘s son, wearing a CNN Heroes onesie, smiling [...]
News video: Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance During 'CNN Heroes' Special

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance During 'CNN Heroes' Special 01:43

 Meghan Markle makes a surprise appearance during the “CNN Heroes” special to honour the “quiet heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, more of our daily download, including Dave Grohl's cover of "Hotline Bling".

Meghan Markle has made her first appearance since announcing her miscarriage by paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

Elle reports that on Sunday, Duchess Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNN's Heroes special. She delivered a heartfelt speech thanking those assisting with food delivery during the..

