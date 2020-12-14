Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Makes Cute Virtual Appearance During CNN Heroes 2020 - Watch!
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Anderson Cooper‘s son is too cute for words! On Sunday night (December 13), the 53-year-old news anchor hosted the 2020 CNN Heroes with longtime friend Kelly Ripa. During the broadcast, Anderson‘s 7-month-old son Wyatt made a cute virtual appearance! “There’s Wyatt!” Kelly said, while a clip of Anderson‘s son, wearing a CNN Heroes onesie, smiling [...]
