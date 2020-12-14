Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation. The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like "Humsafar" and "Sadqay Tumhare", and films "Bol" and "Bin Roye", said getting diagnosed with COVID-19 has been "rough" but she hopes to recover soon.
