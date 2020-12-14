Need closure! Shekhar Suman calls out for a digital protest for Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 20 hours ago Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police in fake ratings scam|Oneindia News 01:13 Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the fake ratings scam -- the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far. After investigating the matter, the Mumbai Police said Republic TV which claims to have the highest ratings was tweaking ratings to get high...