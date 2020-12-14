Need closure! Shekhar Suman calls out for a digital protest for Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Global  
 

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Today marks six months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Suman has called for a digital protest demanding closure into the actor's case. "This is an appeal to all to revisit Sushant's case and demand for justice because justice delayed is justice denied. We await the final verdict," shared...
