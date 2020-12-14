Global  
 

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Kids' Elves on the Shelf in 'Quarantine'!

Just Jared Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is poking some fun at the craziness of 2020! The 40-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday morning (December 13) to show off where she hid her kids’ Elves on the Shelf. In her video, Kim revealed that the Elves were in “quarantine,” and showed off the four Elves in [...]
