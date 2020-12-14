Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Work Out in Miami Before Jetting to L.A.
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Jennifer Lopez leads the way as she and Alex Rodriguez make their way out of his newly opened UFC Gym on Sunday afternoon (December 13) in Miami, Fla. The 51-year-old entertainer sported a bright and colorful hoodie and matching sweatpants while the 45-year-old former pro baseball player wore a tan sweatsuit for their early afternoon [...]
Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, their "beautiful" family, her mother and her ex-husband Marc Anthony as she was honoured with the Icon Award at the Billboard Women in Music Event.