Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rana Daggubati's first look in ViraataParvam released on his birthday

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Rana Daggubati celebrates his 36th birthday today, December 14, and on the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film ViraataParvam have just released his first look as a treat to his fans.

Rana Daggubti, too, shared a post on Instagram introducing his character from the film, Comrade 'Ravanna'. The film also stars Sai...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raveena Tandon unveils her first look from 'KGF Chapter 2' [Video]

Raveena Tandon unveils her first look from 'KGF Chapter 2'

Actress Raveena is celebrating her birthday today. On this special occassion, the actress shared her first look as Ramika Sen in the upcoming 'KGF Chapter 2'. #RaveenaTandon #KGFchapter2

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published