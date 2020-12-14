Rana Daggubati's first look in ViraataParvam released on his birthday
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Rana Daggubati celebrates his 36th birthday today, December 14, and on the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film ViraataParvam have just released his first look as a treat to his fans.
Rana Daggubti, too, shared a post on Instagram introducing his character from the film, Comrade 'Ravanna'. The film also stars Sai...
