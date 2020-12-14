Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
This special collaboration comes five years after the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir beat the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker to the top of the charts with their version of 'A Bridge Over You'.
This special collaboration comes five years after the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir beat the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker to the top of the charts with their version of 'A Bridge Over You'.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources