Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity

AceShowbiz Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
This special collaboration comes five years after the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir beat the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker to the top of the charts with their version of 'A Bridge Over You'.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Justin Bieber teams up with Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir

Justin Bieber teams up with Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir 00:53

 'Holy' hitmaker Justin Bieber has collaborated with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir on a charity rendition of his huge single.

