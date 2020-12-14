Rana Daggubati and Raja Kumari's musical tribute to Venkatesh Daggubati
14 December 2020
On Sunday, Rana Daggubati paid a special tribute to star uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, who turned 60. As it was a landmark birthday, Rana released a track, Attention Everybody, rendered by Indian-American singer Raja Kumari. It is a reprised version of Ilaiyaraaja's song from the Telugu film, Coolie No 1 (1991), starring Venkatesh....
