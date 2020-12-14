Global  
 

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma remember Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary with priceless throwback pictures

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020
Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha among many others on Monday remembered the late legendary actor Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary. By sharing a monochromatic photograph featuring Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna and her father Randhir Kapoor, the 'Tashan' star penned a note...
