Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jon Bon Jovi Has Covered 'The Fairytale Of New York'

Clash Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Jon Bon Jovi Has Covered 'The Fairytale Of New York'And he has also changed the lyrics...

*Jon Bon Jovi* has shared his take on The Pogues' festive staple 'The Fairytale Of New York'.

The Christmas classic was released in 1987, with Kirsty MacColl memorably stepping in to duet with Shane MacGowan.

Now Jon Bon Jovi has stepped in to release his version, switching around both the arrangement and the lyrics.

Part of a three track covers EP, the American rocker's version runs:

“You’re a bum, you’re a braggart
You’ve lost all your swagger
And the word around town is you ain’t much in bed

You’re a squirrel ’cause you’re nuts
You’re a kick in the gut
Happy Christmas my ass
I pray God it’s our last.”

The release went down badly with fans of the original, with The Pogues giving it the thumbs down:



What Rob said https://t.co/QvwN3a6dLe

— The Pogues (@poguesofficial) December 10, 2020

Make up your own mind after listening below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: 'New York Responds: The First Six Months' Explores NYC In 2020

'New York Responds: The First Six Months' Explores NYC In 2020 01:59

 2020 may not be history yet, but a new exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York explores all we went through this year; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Nor'easter time-lapse shows snow nearly engulfs everything outside [Video]

Nor'easter time-lapse shows snow nearly engulfs everything outside

The recent Nor'easter swept through northeastern states, dumping piles of snow in parts of New York.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:30Published
The New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop Will Be Virtual This Year [Video]

The New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop Will Be Virtual This Year

Here’s how to tune in.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:45Published