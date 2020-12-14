Watch Video: Bigg Boss 14's Arshi Khan's hilarious attempt to irritate Vikas Gupta goes viral

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show



Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 06:00 Published 1 week ago Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Voted Out



Bigg Boss 14 nears its finale but there is still a question mark on who will lift the trophy as in a new twist they will have to face 5 new challengers. Contestants shredded their bad memories from the.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 04:59 Published 1 week ago Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist



Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone. Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:48 Published 1 week ago