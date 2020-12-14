Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rahul Vaidya back? Salman Khan has some tough questions for the singer

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rahul Vaidya back? Salman Khan has some tough questions for the singerWith a host of interesting Challengers and current housemates, the Bigg Boss House is completely charged up, as everyone seeks to up their game and cut out their competitors. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan take stock of the week gone by, and give interesting tasks to the housemates.

Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Kashmera-Nikki Get Into An Ugly Fight

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Kashmera-Nikki Get Into An Ugly Fight 05:10

 Bigg Boss 14, once again, saw a major fight happen last night when Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah locked horns. But that was not the only USP of the episode. The last episode also witnessed the re-entry of Rahul Vaidya into the house. What we can safely say is that the events of the episode would be...

