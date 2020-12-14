'Grease,' 'Shrek' And A Record Number Of Women Directors Join National Film Registry
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Every year, the Library of Congress adds 25 movies to the National Film Registry to be preserved for posterity. This year's list includes a record number of female directors and directors of color.
