Watch Brian Kilmeade Challenge Trump On Allegations of Election Fraud: ‘But Your Guys Have Been Unable to Prove It’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time



Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden for winning the presidential election. He made his.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published 16 hours ago Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory



Electoral College Vote , Confirms Biden's Victory. On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes . to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22 Published 2 days ago Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'



Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago