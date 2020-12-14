Global  
 

Watch Brian Kilmeade Challenge Trump On Allegations of Election Fraud: ‘But Your Guys Have Been Unable to Prove It’

Mediaite Monday, 14 December 2020
Brian Kilmeade was able to challenge President Trump's baseless allegations of voter fraud during a brief Saturday interview that aired on Monday morning.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Face The Nation's Margaret Brennan Talks COVID Vaccine, Trump's Election Fraud Claims

Face The Nation's Margaret Brennan Talks COVID Vaccine, Trump's Election Fraud Claims 02:53

 WBZ-TV's David Wade talked to Face The Nation's Margaret Brennan about the rollout of the Pfizer COVID vaccine rollout and President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.

