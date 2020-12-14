Global  
 

Louis Tomlinson gig breaks livestream record

ContactMusic Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
 Louis Tomlinson's 'Live From London' gig has broken the record for the biggest male solo artist livestream of 2020.

