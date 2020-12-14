Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea Clinton's Thoughts on Donald Trump & White House Staff Getting COVID-19 Vaccine First Might Surprise You

Just Jared Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Coronavirus vaccine was originally intended to be distributed to senior White House officials early and there were a lot of thoughts about this from the general public. John Ullyot, National Security Council spokesman, initially revealed that “senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday [Video]

WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday

[NFA] White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Trump Admin. Threatens To Oust FDA Chief [Video]

Trump Admin. Threatens To Oust FDA Chief

The White House is desperate to announce the authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Mark Meadows has reportedly pressured FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to announce the emergency authorization by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses [Video]

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

According to 'The New York Times' and multiple other news outlets.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published