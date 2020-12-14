Global  
 

Gabrielle Union Recalls Stepdaughter Zaya Wade Feeling "Outed" on Social Media

E! Online Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
In the first episode of Taraji P. Henson's new Facebook Watch show about mental health, actress Gabrielle Union spoke about her stepdaughter Zaya's experience coming out as...
News video: Gabrielle Union says her stepdaughter's 'peace is non-negotiable'

Gabrielle Union says her stepdaughter's 'peace is non-negotiable' 02:04

 Gabrielle Union wants her stepdaughter Zaya to feel “peace”, as she revealed the teenager told her she felt "outed" when people on social media began criticising her gender identity.

