Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jesy Nelson Announces She's Leaving Little Mix

Just Jared Jr Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Jesy Nelson just made a shocking statement! The 29-year-old singer revealed in a note on social media on Monday (December 14) that she is leaving the girl group Little Mix after nine years. “To all my Mixers, The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life,” Jesy wrote. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Jesy Nelson has officially quit Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has officially quit Little Mix 00:38

 Jesy Nelson has announced she is quitting Little Mix after nine years in the girl group.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How To Make Leopard Print Cake That Melts In Your Mouth [Video]

How To Make Leopard Print Cake That Melts In Your Mouth

We’d like to think this cake is worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake. Calling all ‘GBBO’ wannabes. You know, those of us who gave ourselves a pastry diploma after watching multiple seasons of..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 06:47Published
Little Mix and Nathan Dawe team up on new single No Time For Tears [Video]

Little Mix and Nathan Dawe team up on new single No Time For Tears

Little Mix and Nathan Dawe team up on new single No Time For Tears

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
'Little Mix: LM5 - The Tour Film' Trailer 2 [Video]

'Little Mix: LM5 - The Tour Film' Trailer 2

Little Mix: LM5 - The Tour Film Trailer 2 - This film was recorded at the final show of the tour at London's iconic 02 arena. In a career spanning set of nineteen songs the group perform hits such as..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix after mental health hit by ‘constant pressure of being in a girl group’

 Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix after nine years, it has been confirmed. Jesy Nelson announcing she is leaving the band because of the toll fame has taken on her...
PinkNews Also reported by •Just JaredSky NewsBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsDaily RecordContactMusicHull Daily Mail

Little Mix Releases Statement After Jesy Nelson Announces Exit From Group

 The remaining members of Little Mix are speaking out after their now former bandmate Jesy Nelson revealed she’s leaving the girl group. The group – Perrie...
Just Jared Jr

Little Mix: X Factor history-makers who became global stars

 Almost a decade after Little Mix shot to fame by making X Factor history, band member Jesy Nelson has announced she is leaving the band for good.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News