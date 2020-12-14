Jesy Nelson Announces She's Leaving Little Mix
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Jesy Nelson just made a shocking statement! The 29-year-old singer revealed in a note on social media on Monday (December 14) that she is leaving the girl group Little Mix after nine years. “To all my Mixers, The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life,” Jesy wrote. [...]
