Jesy Nelson Is Leaving Little Mix

Clash Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Jesy Nelson Is Leaving Little Mix

*Jesy Nelson* is leaving *Little Mix*, it has been confirmed.

Jesy has been a member of Little Mix since their inception, a key part of the recipe that has transformed them into one of the country's biggest ever girl groups.

A few weeks ago the singer decided to take time out of their TV show The Search, giving rise to her future in the group.

Now it's official - she will be departing, with Jesy posting an official statement on social media.

The singer discusses her mental health issues, and the strain that being in the spotlight can take on her.

Emotionally frank and admirably open, Jesy says she wants to spend time with her family, focussing on her own emotional needs.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @jesynelson



Responding, Little Mix say this is "an incredibly sad time for all of us" before adding "we are fully supportive of Jesy."

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over," they add. "We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us."

Find the Little Mix statement below.



We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.

Love always,
Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx

— Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

News video: Jesy Nelson has officially quit Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has officially quit Little Mix 00:38

 Jesy Nelson has announced she is quitting Little Mix after nine years in the girl group.

