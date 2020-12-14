Is Pippa Middleton Pregnant? New Report Says She's Expecting Second Child with James Matthews
Monday, 14 December 2020 () A new report has emerged suggesting Pippa Middleton is pregnant and expecting her second child with hubby James Matthews! “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” a source told Page Six about the 37-year-old, who is the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate [...]
Our reporter Stef spoke to James Corden and Jo Ellen Pellman about new netflix musical The Prom and James shared how he deals with critics... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
With mask-wearing and social distancing at the top of everyone's minds, the pandemic has taken a surprising toll on a somewhat unexpected place: Americans' hands. According to new research, the average..