Is Pippa Middleton Pregnant? New Report Says She's Expecting Second Child with James Matthews

Just Jared Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A new report has emerged suggesting Pippa Middleton is pregnant and expecting her second child with hubby James Matthews! “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” a source told Page Six about the 37-year-old, who is the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate [...]
