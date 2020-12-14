Demi Lovato Remembers Naya Rivera In A Sweet & Sentimental Way
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is remembering Naya Rivera in a sentimental Instagram post. The 28-year-old singer starred with Naya in Fox’s Glee, as Dani, who was Santana’s love interest in the fifth season. Demi snapped an image of the sunset during a hike over the weekend and wrote “Miss You @nayarivera” on the picture. The music playing [...]
