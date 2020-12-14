Demi Lovato Remembers Naya Rivera In A Sweet & Sentimental Way

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Demi Lovato's Praise for Lizzo, Liam Payne's Little Mix Comments & More News | Billboard News



Demi Lovato's Praise for Lizzo, Liam Payne's Little Mix Comments & More News | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 02:06 Published 6 days ago Ryan Dorsey returns to work five months after ex-wife Naya Rivera's death



Ryan Dorsey has returned to his first acting gig since the tragic passing of his ex-wife Naya Rivera five months ago. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago Ryan Dorsey returns to work five months after Naya Rivera's death



Ryan Dorsey has returned to his first acting gig since the tragic passing of his ex-wife Naya Rivera five months ago. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago