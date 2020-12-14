Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill de Blasio Warns ‘Full Shutdown’ of New York City Could Happen Within Weeks

Mediaite Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Bill de Blasio Warns ‘Full Shutdown’ of New York City Could Happen Within WeeksOn the same day an ICU nurse became the first person in New York to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio shared some upsetting news as well. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm

City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm 02:49

 New York City issued a snow alert on Monday night, causing another headache for restaurant owners before a storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Tri-State on Wednesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Car Slams Into Outdoor Dining Structure In Bronx [Video]

Car Slams Into Outdoor Dining Structure In Bronx

A car slammed into the outdoor dining area of a restaurant in the Bronx Monday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published
Bill Gates: Next 4 To 6 Months 'Could Be Worst Of Epidemic' [Video]

Bill Gates: Next 4 To 6 Months 'Could Be Worst Of Epidemic'

AP/zz/PBG/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx During an interview for CNN's State of the Union, Bill Gates told host Jake Tapper that "it's bad news" for the months to come. Gates has donated over $100 million toward..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
NYPD: Crime At Bodegas Up Nearly 25% During Pandemic [Video]

NYPD: Crime At Bodegas Up Nearly 25% During Pandemic

Some bodega owners are now asking the city to advance a bill that would reimburse them for panic buttons. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Cuomo, de Blasio warn NYC to prepare for 'full shutdown'

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday warned that the city could soon be facing a “full shutdown” and that the city needed to “get ready” for such...
FOXNews.com

Mayor: NYC Should Prepare for Possibility of Full Shutdown

 New York City should be prepared for a full shutdown and start making plans to work remotely, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "The governor said we should prepare for...
Newsmax Also reported by •Upworthy

NYC could face 'full shutdown' beyond indoor dining, de Blasio warns

 As vaccines began being put into arms in New York City and indoor dining was shut down again Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that...
Upworthy