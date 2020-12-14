Bill de Blasio Warns ‘Full Shutdown’ of New York City Could Happen Within Weeks
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
On the same day an ICU nurse became the first person in New York to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio shared some upsetting news as well.
On the same day an ICU nurse became the first person in New York to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio shared some upsetting news as well.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources