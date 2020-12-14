Global  
 

Watch the Moment Hillary Clinton Cast Her Electoral College Vote for Joe Biden

Mediaite Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton got to cast an Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden -- and against the man who defeated her in 2016 -- in New York on Monday.
News video: Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency

Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency 01:47

 Today the Electoral College is expected to formally choose Joe Biden as the next president. We're digging deeper into the process, why the college exists, and if anything with the election can change.

Hillary Clinton calls for abolishing Electoral College after casting electoral vote for Biden

 Hillary Clinton is once again calling for the scrapping of the Electoral College to pick presidents.
