Katie Holmes Dazzles in Diamond Jewelry During Coffee Date With a Friend
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Katie Holmes takes off her mask while chatting with a friend over the weekend in New York City. The 41-year-old actress wore a pretty floral face mask as she caught up with her pal over coffee in SoHo. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes During her outing, Katie also wore a few [...]
Katie Holmes takes off her mask while chatting with a friend over the weekend in New York City. The 41-year-old actress wore a pretty floral face mask as she caught up with her pal over coffee in SoHo. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes During her outing, Katie also wore a few [...]
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources