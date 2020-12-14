Katie Holmes Dazzles in Diamond Jewelry During Coffee Date With a Friend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katie Holmes insists the pandemic has made us all better people



Katie Holmes has shared her belief that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on society. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on November 10, 2020 Katie Holmes loves spending more time with her daughter



Katie Holmes says spending more time with her 14-year-old daughter Suri amid the coronavirus pandemic has been “the most precious gift”. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:37 Published on November 9, 2020