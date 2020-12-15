Global  
 

CNN Calls Out Bill Barr Resignation as Trump ‘Sideshow’ to Take Spotlight from Biden’s Electoral College Victory

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Right after President *Donald Trump* announced that *Bill Barr* is stepping down as attorney general, the analysis on CNN summed it up as a distraction from a president trying to reclaim the spotlight as everyone was focused on *Joe Biden* winning (again).
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: President Trump Insists He's Not Finished Fighting To Stay In Power

President Trump Insists He's Not Finished Fighting To Stay In Power 01:59

 The Electoral College will cast its vote Monday officially to elect Joe Biden as president. CBS News’ Chip Reid reports.

