CNN Calls Out Bill Barr Resignation as Trump ‘Sideshow’ to Take Spotlight from Biden’s Electoral College Victory
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Right after President *Donald Trump* announced that *Bill Barr* is stepping down as attorney general, the analysis on CNN summed it up as a distraction from a president trying to reclaim the spotlight as everyone was focused on *Joe Biden* winning (again).
Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas. According to Business Insider, the AG fell out of..
