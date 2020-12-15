WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Delivers Remarks Following Electoral College Voting
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware at 7:30 PM EST Monday evening following the completion of the Electoral College vote certification of the 2020 election results.
