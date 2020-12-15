Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Delivers Remarks Following Electoral College Voting

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware at 7:30 PM EST Monday evening following the completion of the Electoral College vote certification of the 2020 election results.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes [Video]

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes

REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo President-elect Joe Biden has officially earned over 270 Electoral College votes from the presidential electors voting around the country on Monday. Slates of presidential..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
California's Electoral College Votes To Put Biden, Harris Over The 270 Mark [Video]

California's Electoral College Votes To Put Biden, Harris Over The 270 Mark

CBS4's Michael George shares the details from Wilmington, Delaware.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:07Published
Pennsylvania Casts 20 Electoral Ballots For President-elect Joe Biden [Video]

Pennsylvania Casts 20 Electoral Ballots For President-elect Joe Biden

The process is happening in state capitols across the country.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden delivers remarks after electoral college vote

 President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation after members of the electoral college formally voted for Biden as the next U.S. president on Monday.
Washington Post

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

 The Electoral College gave Joe Biden a solid majority of its votes Monday, confirming his victory in last month's election in state-by-state voting that took on...
Japan Today