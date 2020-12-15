Dakota Johnson Wears Massive Emerald Ring, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Rumors are swirling that Dakota Johnson might be engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on that special finger. The 31-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen with an emerald green stone on her ring finger while shopping last week in West Hollywood. The photos can be seen on [...]
Rumors are swirling that Dakota Johnson might be engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on that special finger. The 31-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen with an emerald green stone on her ring finger while shopping last week in West Hollywood. The photos can be seen on [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like