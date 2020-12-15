Global  
 

Dakota Johnson Wears Massive Emerald Ring, Sparks Engagement Rumors

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Rumors are swirling that Dakota Johnson might be engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on that special finger. The 31-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen with an emerald green stone on her ring finger while shopping last week in West Hollywood. The photos can be seen on [...]
