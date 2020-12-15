Global  
 

More GOP Senators Start Acknowledging Biden’s Victory After Electoral College Vote, While Others Tie Themselves in Knots to Avoid Reality

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
More GOP senators start acknowledging Biden's victory after Electoral College vote, but others still tie themselves in knots to avoid accepting reality
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory 01:22

 Electoral College Vote , Confirms Biden's Victory. On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes . to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House. . California cast their 55 votes on Monday night to end the process. . President Trump used...

Joe Biden's speech after Electoral College win [Video]

Joe Biden's speech after Electoral College win

"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed." It's official. The Electoral College vote has reaffirmed Joe Biden's victory over President Trump. This was his address to the nation.

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 02:35Published
President-Elect Adds More Big Names To Cabinet As Top Republican Acknowledges Victory [Video]

President-Elect Adds More Big Names To Cabinet As Top Republican Acknowledges Victory

At least one top Republican is finally acknowledging Joe Biden's victory as the president-elect adds more big names to his cabinet; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
McConnell congratulates Biden [Video]

McConnell congratulates Biden

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell openly congratulated the Biden-Harris ticket on the results of the Electoral College vote.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:16Published