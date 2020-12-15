Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yesha Rughani: My childhood fantasies are coming true with Hero - Gayab Mode On

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Popular TV actress Yesha Rughani talks about her show Hero - Gayab Mode On, her character in the show, and what makes it special.

*What made you accept Hero - Gayab Mode On?*
Everything about this show was so interesting for me, from it being a superhero, sci-fi show to this particular character of Zaara, who is a film star...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like