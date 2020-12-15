Global  
 

Jacqueline Fernandez rocks her washboard abs in this picture; seen yet?

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Jacqueline Fernandez is currently living life out of her suitcase, having an immensely busy time ahead as she holds four major projects in her kitty. The actress shares a mirror selfie post her workout at the gym rocking her washboard abs. The actress captioned it with a self love quote saying, "They tell you to be yourself and...
